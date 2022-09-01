German retail sales unexpected rise in July

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose unexpectedly in July, as online retail and the food sector showed recovery, data showed on Thursday.

Retail sales increased 1.9% in real terms compared to the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office reported.

Analysts had predicted retails sales would stagnate month-on-month in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.