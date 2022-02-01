German retail sales slump in December

Contributor
Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

German retail sales dropped more than expected in December, data showed on Tuesday, as tighter coronavirus-related restrictions hurt trade in textiles, clothing, shoes and leather goods.

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German retail sales dropped more than expected in December, data showed on Tuesday, as tighter coronavirus-related restrictions hurt trade in textiles, clothing, shoes and leather goods.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were down 5.5% on the month in real terms, compared to a Reuters forecast for a fall of 1.4%.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Miranda Murray)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 4036 18603;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters