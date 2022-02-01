German retail sales slump in December

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German retail sales dropped more than expected in December, data showed on Tuesday, as tighter coronavirus-related restrictions hurt trade in textiles, clothing, shoes and leather goods.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were down 5.5% on the month in real terms, compared to a Reuters forecast for a fall of 1.4%.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Miranda Murray)

