German retail sales rise more than expected in October

Nov 30 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose more than expected in October, increasing by 1.1% compared with the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.4% increase.

The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

