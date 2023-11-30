German retail sales rise more than expected in October

Nov 30 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose more than expected in October, increasing by 1.1% compared with the previous month, data showed on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.4% increase.
The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.
(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Linda Pasquini)
((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.