German retail sales rise more than expected before partial lockdown

German retail sales rose more than expected in October following a drop in the previous month, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting consumers supported growth in Europe's largest economy before a partial lockdown to contain a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were up 2.6% on the month in real terms after an upwardly revised drop of 1.9% in September. The October reading beat a Reuters forecast for a rise of 1.2%.

