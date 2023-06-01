German retail sales rise 0.8% in April

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose less than expected in April from the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were up 0.8% month-on-month. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted an increase of 1.0% on the month.

Compared with April 2022, sales fell 4.3%.

The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, edited by Miranda Murray)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.