News & Insights

German retail sales rise 0.8% in April

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

June 01, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by Linda Pasquini and edited by Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose less than expected in April from the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were up 0.8% month-on-month. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted an increase of 1.0% on the month.

Compared with April 2022, sales fell 4.3%.

The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, edited by Miranda Murray)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.