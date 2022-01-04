German retail sales rebound in November

Contributor
Michael Nienaber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose unexpectedly in November, data showed on Tuesday, lifting annual retail sales to a record high despite renewed restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic which held back a consumer-led recovery in Europe's largest economy.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were up 0.6% on the month in real terms. That beat a Reuters forecast for a fall of 0.5%.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

