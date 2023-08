BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell by 0.8% in July compared to the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.3% increase.

The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.

(Reporting by Rachel More)

