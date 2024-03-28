German retail sales fall unexpectedly in February

March 28 (Reuters) - German retail sales unexpectedly fell in February, decreasing by 1.9% compared with the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.3% increase.

The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.

(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Louis van Boxel-Woolf, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

