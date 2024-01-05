News & Insights

German retail sales fall more than expected in November

January 05, 2024 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Halilcan Soran and Eva Orsolya Papp for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell more than expected in November, decreasing by 2.5% compared with the previous month, data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.1% decrease.

The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.

