German retail sales fall more than expected in November

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell more than expected in November, decreasing by 2.5% compared with the previous month, data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.1% decrease.

