German retail sales fall 2.8% m/m in October

December 01, 2022 — 02:11 am EST

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell a more-than-expected 2.8% in October compared with the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.6% dip in price-adjusted terms.

