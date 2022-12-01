German retail sales fall 2.8% m/m in October

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell a more-than-expected 2.8% in October compared with the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.6% dip in price-adjusted terms.

The Federal Statistics Office publishes more details on its website.

