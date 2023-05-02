News & Insights

German retail sales fall 2.4% in March

Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

May 02, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet for Reuters ->

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell by 2.4% in March from the previous month, data showed on Tuesday.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were down 8.6% year-on-year in real terms.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a month-on-month increase of 0.4%.

The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((tristan.chabba@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.