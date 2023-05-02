German retail sales fall 2.4% in March

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell by 2.4% in March from the previous month, data showed on Tuesday.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were down 8.6% year-on-year in real terms.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a month-on-month increase of 0.4%.

