German retail sales fall 2.4% in March

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell by 2.4% in March from the previous month, data showed on Tuesday.
The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were down 8.6% year-on-year in real terms.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a month-on-month increase of 0.4%.
The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.
(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
((tristan.chabba@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.