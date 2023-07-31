German retail sales fall 0.8% in June

July 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell more than expected in June from the previous month, data showed on Monday.

The federal statistics office said retail sales were down 0.8% month-on-month. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted sales to rise 0.2% on the month.

Compared with June 2022, sales fell 1.6%.

The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com))

