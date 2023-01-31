German retail sales down 5.3% m/m in December

January 31, 2023 — 02:07 am EST

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales unexpectedly fell in December, decreasing by 5.3% compared with the previous month, data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% rise in price-adjusted terms.

The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.

