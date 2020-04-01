German retail sales boom as shoppers stockpile for coronavirus

German households stocking up on daily essentials ahead of anticipated lock-down and quarantine measures caused retail sales in Germany to surge far beyond expectations in February, official data showed on Wednesday.

German households stocking up on daily essentials ahead of anticipated lock-down and quarantine measures caused retail sales in Germany to surge far beyond expectations in February, official data showed on Wednesday.

On the year, retail sales jumped 6.4% on an adjusted basis, far outstripping the expectations of analysts, who had forecast an increase of just 1.5%. On the month, sales rose by 1.2%.

The spike in demand by households preparing for restrictions on going out and possible quarantine has already seen Germany-wide shortages of toilet roll and introduced the world to "hamster shopping", the German phrase for panick-buying.

Sales rose across the board, the German Statistical Office said, but growth was particularly strong in food, drinks and tobacco, where revenues were 7.8% higher than in February 2019. Supermarkets were the main beneficiaries, with revenues up 8.3%, compared to specialist retailers' growth of 3.5%.

The retail figures are a rare chink of light for Europe's largest economy, which has been hit by the coronavirus epidemic and is expected to fall into recession this year.

Non-food sales also rose sharply, up 5.6% compared to February last year in real terms. Online and delivery services saw particularly strong growth, with revenues up 11% compared to the year before.

Pharmacies and cosmetics retailers also saw sales rise by 6.6%.

