Commodities

German renewables use knocked by lower wind output

Contributor
Vera Eckert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOACHIM HERRMANN

Renewable energy accounted for a smaller slice of German usage in the first half of the year as wind output fell, industry groups said on Monday, falling to 42.6% of the total, down 8.1 percentage points.

Power consumption up 5.5%

Renewables met 42.6% of total, down 8.1 percentage points

Total electricity production increased 4.6%

Onshore wind production down 20.6%

Conventional electricity production up 19.7%

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Renewable energy accounted for a smaller slice of German usage in the first half of the year as wind output fell, industry groups said on Monday, falling to 42.6% of the total, down 8.1 percentage points.

Onshore and offshore wind met 21% of demand, down from 28%, utility industry association BDEW and the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research (ZSW) said in a joint statement.

The figures were calculated under EU requirements that base market share on usage rather than production, a basis also adopted by the Berlin government for its climate target definitions, they said.

Germany's power consumption overall in the six months rose by 5.5% to 285.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh).

Domestic electricity production increased 4.6% to 292.1 billion kWh, leaving Germany a net exporter, the data showed.

Renewable generation which along with wind includes solar, hydro, biomass, waste and geothermal energy, contributed 121.7 billion kWh to the total, down 11.3% from a year earlier.

That included onshore wind at 48.1 billion kWh, down 20.6%, photovoltaic at 28.0 billion, up 1.5%, biomass at 22.2 billion, down 0.8%, and offshore wind at 11.7 billion, down 16.2%.

Conventional electricity production from nuclear, coal and gas delivered 170 billion kWh in the six months, up 19.7%.

Europe's biggest economy aims to cut carbon emissions by 2030 by 65% from 1990 levels under a target set last month that was raised from 55%.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by XXX)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular