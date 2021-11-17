German regulator's Nord Stream 2 move may delay commissioning to March -sources
By Andreas Rinke and Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A German regulator's decision to suspend licensing of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could delay commissioning of the infrastructure to March 2022, government sources told Reuters.
"I expect that the start of Nord Stream 2 could be delayed until March 2022," a government source said on Wednesday.
The source cited the need for Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM to create a limited liability company under German law, adding that Gazprom had flagged it would start doing so.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Vera Eckert, Editing by Alexander Smith)
