German regulators approve trial of French group Abivax's coronavirus product

French biotech group Abivax said on Monday German regulators had approved a trial to test its 'ABX464' product to help COVID-19 patients, following earlier French regulatory approval.

Abivax said it received funding of 36 million euros ($39.20 million) from French state bank BPIfrance for the product, and added it hoped to win regulatory approval in other countries such as Belgium, Britain, Italy and Spain.

