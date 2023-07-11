News & Insights

German regulator: scope for more action against Big Tech after ruling

July 11, 2023 — 04:19 am EDT

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office said on Tuesday that it sees scope for further action against Big Tech companies following a ruling from the EU's top court last week.

The ruling from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) potentially hands antitrust authorities more leeway in Big Tech probes.

Amazon AMZN.O, Google GOOGL.O, Meta META.O and Microsoft MSFT.O are among the companies that have come under the German regulator's focus, and it is also keeping a close eye on energy sector companies.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
