BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - German electricity consumption fell by 4% in 2022 and net electricity generation increased by 0.4%, the Bundesnetzagentur regulator said on Wednesday.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)

