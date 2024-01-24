German regulator sets higher returns for new power, gas network investments

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator on Wednesday set higher returns for investments in new power and gas networks, in a bid to attract billions of euros in funding needed to overhaul the country's energy infrastructure.

For 2023 the equity interest rate would have been set at 7.23%, while the current yield would translate into 6.74%, the German network agency said, adding that actual values could only be determined in the year the investment is made.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Rachel More)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.