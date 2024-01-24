News & Insights

German regulator sets higher returns for new power, gas network investments

January 24, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator on Wednesday set higher returns for investments in new power and gas networks, in a bid to attract billions of euros in funding needed to overhaul the country's energy infrastructure.

For 2023 the equity interest rate would have been set at 7.23%, while the current yield would translate into 6.74%, the German network agency said, adding that actual values could only be determined in the year the investment is made.

