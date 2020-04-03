German regulator says payout ban for insurers not necessary

Contributor
Alexander Huebner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

MUNICH, April 3 (Reuters) - German financial regulator BaFin said on Friday a general payout ban for insurers and pension funds is currently not necessary after the EU's insurance regulator said dividends and share buybacks should be suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

