German regulator says payout ban for insurers not necessary

MUNICH, April 3 (Reuters) - German financial regulator BaFin said on Friday a general payout ban for insurers and pension funds is currently not necessary after the EU's insurance regulator said dividends and share buybacks should be suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

