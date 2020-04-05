German regulator says banks should not pay dividends - newspaper

German banks should refrain from paying dividends given the economic turmoil triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the head of markets regulator Bafin told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

"This is a very strong recommendation which banks should stick to," Felix Hufeld said in remarks published on Sunday.

