German regulator says banks should not pay dividends - newspaper

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - German banks should refrain from paying dividends given the economic turmoil triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the head of markets regulator Bafin told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

"This is a very strong recommendation which banks should stick to," Felix Hufeld said in remarks published on Sunday.

