German regulator rejects request for postage stamp price hike

Adds reaction from Deutsche Post in paragraphs 4-5, German inflation rate in paragraph 6

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Germany's federal network regulator has rejected a request by postal service operator Deutsche Post DHLn.DE to raise the price of a postage stamp to cover rising costs, the agency said on Monday.

"We recognise the challenging environment in the letter and parcel business, but according to the data presented, letter prices are sufficient to cover unit costs," said Klaus Mueller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur.

In May, Deutsche Post had applied to the regulator to lift a price cap currently in place until the end of 2024, with the goal of raising its postage stamp prices next year.

Deutsche Post called the decision "wrong", saying the inability to raise prices would massively slow its efforts to reach climate-neutrality.

The regulator's decision comes after German consumer prices rose by 6.5% on the year in July, according to preliminary data.

"Deutsche Post was unable to prove that reduced mail volumes led to cost increases per letter item - the average unit costs are even slightly below the 2021 forecast," the regulator said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9109 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Rachel More and Sonali Paul)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.