German regulator probes Worldcoin crypto currency - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Germany's financial regulator Bafin is investigating the digital currency Worldcoin, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

"If a company turns to the German market without the necessary permission, for example with a website or app in German, we investigate it," a spokesperson was cited as saying.

Worldcoin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Rachel More)

