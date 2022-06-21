German regulator in no hurry to declare highest gas emergency level

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - The head of Germany's regulator for gas markets, the Bundesnetzagentur, is not in a hurry to declare the country's highest gas emergency level, he told broadcaster BR.

Germany is now at stage one of three of its emergency gas plan.

"I am very much in favour of carefully examining when the right time is for the highest alert level, because that would release market forces," Klaus Mueller told BR, adding that "nothing is pushing me" to declare the third emergency level.

