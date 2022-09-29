German regulator green-lights RWE, Uniper concept for LNG regasification terminals

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator said RWE RWEG.DE and Uniper's UN01.DE management concept for floating LNG regasification terminals (FSRUs) chartered by the German government were in line with regulatory objectives for a transitional period until the end of March 2024.

"The FSRUs operated by RWE and Uniper will already contribute to securing gas supply from winter 2022/2023," Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency, said in a statement on Thursday.

"The companies' management concept complies with the regulatory framework for a transitional period," he added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)

