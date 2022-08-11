German regulator fines Bank of America $5.3 million for reporting delays
FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Germany's financial market regulator BaFin said on Thursday that it had fined Bank of America BAC.N 5.1 million euros ($5.28 million) for delays in reporting voting rights notifications.
Bank of America declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9666 euros)
