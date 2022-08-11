German regulator fines Bank of America $5.3 million for reporting delays

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Germany's financial market regulator BaFin said on Thursday that it had fined Bank of America 5.1 million euros ($5.28 million) for delays in reporting voting rights notifications.

A spokesperson for the bank wasn't able to immediately comment on the matter.

($1 = 0.9666 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.