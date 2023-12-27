German regulator finds errors in Adler Real Estate's 2020, 2021 financial statements

BERLIN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - German regulator BaFin said on Wednesday its investigation into Adler Real Estate AG's financial statements showed that the company's approved annual statements for 2020 and 2021 were incorrect.

Earlier in the day, Adler Group ADJ.DEsaid BaFin had found accounting errors in the formerly listed subsidiary's statements for the financial years 2020 and 2021, but had not ordered a restatement of the statements or imposed fines.

