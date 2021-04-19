Markets

German regulator files criminal complaint against Deutsche Bank board member over Wirecard - FT

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Patricia Uhlig. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Germany's securities regulator BaFin has filed a criminal complaint against outgoing Deutsche Bank supervisory board member Alexander Schuetz for alleged insider trading of Wirecard shares, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - Germany's securities regulator BaFin has filed a criminal complaint against outgoing Deutsche Bank supervisory board member Alexander Schuetz for alleged insider trading of Wirecard shares, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The FT, citing confirmation from Munich's prosecutor office, reported that prosecutors received the complaint from BaFin on Monday by fax and the office was awaiting further details.

BaFin, Deutsche Bank and a spokesman for Schuetz declined to comment. Munich prosecutors didn't respond to requests for comment.

Schuetz has previously announced that he is stepping down from the board.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig. Editing by Mark Potter)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular