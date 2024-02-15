News & Insights

German regulator extends monitor at Deutsche Bank, threatens fines

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

February 15, 2024 — 07:54 am EST

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Germany's financial market regulator BaFin disclosed on Thursday that it is threatening fines against Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE if it doesn't improve deficiencies it sees in transaction monitoring.

The regulator said it would extend the stay of a special monitor in place since 2018 through October of this year.

The bank, which is Germany's largest and has periodically run into compliance issues with regulators over the years, said it was cooperating and investing resources.

"There are no new findings in the order, which set a binding timeframe for the implementation of measures that were already agreed," it said.

BaFin also has a special monitor in place at Deutsche Bank for problems regarding customer service at its Postbank unit.

