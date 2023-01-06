German regulator chief: 'Optimistic' country won't face gas shortage this winter

January 06, 2023 — 12:59 am EST

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator is optimistic the country will not face a gas shortage this winter, its chief said on Friday.

"We are very optimistic that we will not have to fear a gas shortage this winter. But a last residual risk remains," broadcaster ARD quoted Klaus Mueller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur, as saying.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
