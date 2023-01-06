German regulator chief: 'Optimistic' country won't face gas shortage this winter

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator is optimistic the country will not face a gas shortage this winter, its chief said on Friday.

"We are very optimistic that we will not have to fear a gas shortage this winter. But a last residual risk remains," broadcaster ARD quoted Klaus Mueller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur, as saying.

