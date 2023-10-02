News & Insights

German regulator appoints monitor at Deutsche Bank for Postbank issues

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 02, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German regulator BaFin is appointing a special monitor to Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE to oversee the German lender's handling of consumer service problems at its Postbank unit, BaFin said on Monday.

The head of BaFin has termed as "unacceptable" the disruptions experienced in Postbank's online offerings, the difficulty clients had in reaching its customer service and in the long processing times.

"We are making progress in improving processing times at Postbank as part of the action plan agreed with BaFin," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

