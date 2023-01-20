German regulator allows Wienerberger's partial takeover of Terreal

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Cartel Office has authorised the takeover of parts of French firm Terreal by Austrian brickmaker Wienerberger WBSV.VI, the regulator said on Friday.

"Even after the merger, sufficient competitive pressure from other companies remains and consumers will continue to have sufficient alternative sources of supply," cartel office president Andreas Mundt said in a statement.

The acquisition seeks to bring together the brands Creaton and Koramic, thus creating the largest clay roof tiles supplier in Germany.

The Austrian brickmaker announced last December it intended to acquire a large part of Terreal's business.

The plan remains under review by competition authorities in other countries, the German regulator said.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk, editing by Rachel More)

