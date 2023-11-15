German refined sugar output seen rising 9.8% this season

Adds detail, weather helps beet size but cuts sugar content

HAMBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Germany's refined sugar production from beets in the 2023/24 season now finishing is forecast to rise to about 4.24 million metric tons, up some 9.8% from 3.86 million tons last season, Germany's sugar industry association WVZ said in its third harvest forecast on Wednesday.

This was down from 4.36 million tons in its previous forecast in October after autumn rain and lack of sunshine reduced beet sugar content, the association said.

Germany’s sugar beet harvest is set to be completed in the coming weeks, it said.

Beet size had benefited from rain this autumn but a lack of sunshine cut beet content in comparison to earlier forecasts, it said.

In its latest forecast for the current season, the association estimates that 28.85 million tons of beets will be delivered to German sugar factories for processing, slightly down from 28.87 million tons it forecast in October but up from 25.36 million tons last season, the association said.

Average beet crop yields are now estimated at 79.1 tons per hectare, against 79.2 tons forecast in October and up from 70.3 tons last season.

Average beet sugar content this season is now estimated at 16.7%, down from 17.2% forecast in October and down from 17.5% last season.

