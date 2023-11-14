German rapeseed sowings for 2024 crop reduced by 4% to 7% -industry group

HAMBURG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Germany's winter rapeseed planted area for the 2024 harvest is expected to be cut by between 4% and 7% on the area harvested in summer 2023 to between 1.09 to 1.13 million hectares, German oilseeds industry association UFOP estimated on Tuesday.

"Challenging" weather hindered sowings, with a rainy summer preventing an early start followed by a change to very dry autumn weather, it said.

Falling rapeseed prices last year made the oilseed less attractive to farmers, it said.

UFOP's survey is traditionally the first detailed indication of upcoming rapeseed sowings in Germany. The country competes with France for the position as Europe's largest producer of rapeseed, used to make edible oils, animal feed and biodiesel.

Currently Germany's rapeseed plants are in generally "good to very good" condition, putting crops in a positive state to face the winter, UFOP said.

Heavy rain in October-November, although unwelcome for winter grain sowing, was positive for rapeseed and helped replenish water reserves after the dry autumn.

The fall in Paris Euronext rapeseed prices COMc1 in 2023 which deterred German rapeseed plantings was partly because of big imports of supposedly waste edible oils from China for biodiesel production, the association said.

The European Union Commission said in August it had launched an investigation into whether biodiesel from Indonesia was circumventing EU import duties by going via China and Britain.

UFOP estimated the EU imported about half a million tons of biodiesel from China in the first half of 2023 which it said was imported as waste oils. This reduced European rapeseed oil use for biofuel output, cutting rapeseed demand.

Demand outlook in 2024 is more positive, with the EU turning away from palm oil for biofuel production to prevent rainforests in Asia being cut down for palm plantations, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans)

