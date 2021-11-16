German rapeseed sowings for 2022 crop seen expanded on year

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Germany's winter rapeseed planted area for the 2022 harvest is likely to be expanded to around 1.03 to 1.08 million hectares against about 991,000 hectares harvested in 2021, German oilseeds industry association UFOP estimated on Tuesday.

UFOP’s survey is traditionally the first detailed indication of upcoming rapeseed sowings in Germany, which competes with France for the position as Europe’s largest rapeseed producer.

“The increase in producer prices for rapeseed will have encouraged many farmers to expand their cultivated area,” UFOP said.

EU rapeseed prices have risen steadily since the summer and hit record levels on expectations of tight world oilseed supplies. Paris Euronext rapeseed prices COMG2 rose from just over 500 euros a tonne in August to a record of 715.75 euros in November.

Germany's rapeseed crop, used for edible oil, biodiesel and animal feed production, is in generally good condition amid favourable weather, UFOP said.

But there is some concern about insect damage amid restrictions over pesticide use in recent years.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Bernadette Baum)

