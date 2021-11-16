German rapeseed sowings for 2022 crop seen expanded on year

HAMBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Germany's winter rapeseed planted area for the 2022 harvest is likely to be expanded to around 1.03 to 1.08 million hectares against about 991,000 hectares harvested in 2021, German oilseeds industry association UFOP estimated on Tuesday.

UFOP’s survey is traditionally the first detailed indication of upcoming rapeseed sowings in Germany, which competes with France for the position as Europe’s largest rapeseed producer.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

