German Q4 2021 cocoa grind up 8.8% on year -BDSI

HAMBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's fourth quarter 2021 cocoa grind rose 8.8% on the year to 101,149 tonnes, the German confectionery industry association BDSI said on Wednesday.

Full year 2021 grindings rose 8.1% on the year to 393,311 tonnes, it said.

Germany’s cocoa grindings in 2020 had been reduced by the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, especially after lockdowns in retailing and restaurants.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

