German Q4 2021 cocoa grind up 8.8% on year -BDSI

Michael Hogan Reuters
Germany's fourth quarter 2021 cocoa grind rose 8.8% on the year to 101,149 tonnes, the German confectionery industry association BDSI said on Wednesday.

Full year 2021 grindings rose 8.1% on the year to 393,311 tonnes, it said.

Germany’s cocoa grindings in 2020 had been reduced by the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, especially after lockdowns in retailing and restaurants.

