German Q3 2022 cocoa grind down 4.7% on year -BDSI

BDSI changes Q3 volume to 103,532 tonnes (not 100,149 tonnes

HAMBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany's third quarter 2022 cocoa grind fell 4.7% on the year to 103,532 tonnes, the German confectionery industry association BDSI said on Thursday.

Germany’s second quarter 2022 cocoa grind had risen 3.7% on the year.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.