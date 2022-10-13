German Q3 2022 cocoa grind down 4.7% on year -BDSI

Commodities

HAMBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany's third quarter 2022 cocoa grind fell 4.7% on the year to 103,532 tonnes, the German confectionery industry association BDSI said on Thursday.

Germany’s second quarter 2022 cocoa grind had risen 3.7% on the year.

