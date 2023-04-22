News & Insights

German public sector workers agree to wage deal with employers

April 22, 2023 — 06:49 pm EDT

Written by Alexander Ratz for Reuters ->

Repeats to more subscribers, no change to text

Adds details

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - German public sector workers have agreed on a wage deal with employers, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and the Verdi union said on Saturday, ending a dispute that has disrupted the transport sector in Europe's biggest economy.

The agreement for around 2.5 million workers in the sector follows arbitration.

Under the deal, each worker will receive a total of 3,000 euros in tax-free payments in instalments through to Feb. 2024 to help offset inflation, said the ministry in a statement.

From March 2024, wages will rise by 200 euros per month and in a second step, there will be a 5.5% increase, it said.

The deal will run for two years.

Verdi, which had wanted 10.5% more money, said it would start a survey of its members with the wage commission making a final decision on May 15.

"We have reached our pain threshold with our decision to make this compromise," said Verdi chief Frank Werneke.

A surge in the cost of living this year has led to some of Germany's most disruptive strikes in decades.

Consumer prices soared by 9.6% in Germany in 2022 but price pressures have abated in recent months after a winter energy crunch did not materialise and supply chain problems eased.

"This agreement brings noticeable relief to employees. The tax-free payments will show up quickly in wallets," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

Last month, strike action from unions Verdi and dbb brought railways and airports to a near-halt in Germany's biggest walkout in more than three decades, according to Verdi.

(Reporting by Alexander Ratz Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.