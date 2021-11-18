German prosecutors seize documents at Continental AG in diesel probe

Jan Schwartz Reuters
German prosecutors seized documents at automotive supplier Continental on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the illegal use of defeat devices in diesel engines, the Hanover prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

Asked whether there was a connection between the search at Continental and its surprise move to dismiss its Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer, a prosecutor said: "I assume so".

