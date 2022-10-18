German prosecutors search Deutsche Bank HQ in cum-ex probe

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have searched the headquarters of Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE in connection with an ongoing investigation of the multibillion-euro tax fraud scheme known as "cum-ex", Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday, confirming a report by Handelsblatt.

