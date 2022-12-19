US Markets
German prosecutors open probe into Tesla hazardous materials storage site

Credit: REUTERS/CHEN LIN

December 19, 2022 — 08:11 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee and Rachel More for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German prosecutors are looking into allegations that Tesla TSLA.O has been operating a hazardous materials storage facility at its German site without the required authorization, local prosecutors said in a statement on Monday.

Prosecutors said the investigations are based on a criminal complaint filed by the environment office from the state of Brandenburg, where the U.S. carmaker's factory is located.

The investigation was first reported by broadcaster rbb24. Tesla did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

