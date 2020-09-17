German prosecutors open investigation in relation to Grenke case
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in the German city of Mannheim have opened an investigation in relation to Grenke GLJn.DE, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, the German leasing firm that was the subject of a critical report by a short seller.
The investigation proceedings were "against unknown", the prosecutor said in a brief statement that did not elaborate further.
