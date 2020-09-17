Markets

German prosecutors open investigation in relation to Grenke case

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published

Prosecutors in the German city of Mannheim have opened an investigation in relation to Grenke, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, the German leasing firm that was the subject of a critical report by a short seller.

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in the German city of Mannheim have opened an investigation in relation to Grenke GLJn.DE, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, the German leasing firm that was the subject of a critical report by a short seller.

The investigation proceedings were "against unknown", the prosecutor said in a brief statement that did not elaborate further.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular