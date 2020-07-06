World Markets

German prosecutor arrests head of Wirecard's Dubai unit

Douglas Busvine Reuters
BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - German prosecutors said on Monday they had arrested the head of a Dubai-based subsidiary of insolvent payments company Wirecard WDIG.DE, widening the circle of suspects in its fraud investigation.

The Munich prosecutor's office said in a statement that it had questioned the chief executive of Cardsystems Middle East FZ-LLC earlier in the day and arrested him on the basis of a warrant it had obtained earlier.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Arno Schuetze)

