German prosecutor arrests head of Wirecard's Dubai unit

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - German prosecutors said on Monday they had arrested the head of a Dubai-based subsidiary of insolvent payments company Wirecard WDIG.DE, widening the circle of suspects in its fraud investigation.

The Munich prosecutor's office said in a statement that it had questioned the chief executive of Cardsystems Middle East FZ-LLC earlier in the day and arrested him on the basis of a warrant it had obtained earlier.

