German property lender PBB's 2023 profit plunges, provisions soar

March 07, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank PBBG.DE (PBB), one of Germany's top property financiers, posted its lowest annual profit and biggest loss for soured loans since going public, underscoring the severity of a real-estate slump reeling industry and finance.

The bank's 2023 profit crumbled to 91 million euros, compared with 187 million euros a year earlier, while provisions for loan losses shot up to 212 million euros from 44 million euros, figures on Thursday showed.

"PBB is in a far better position than its recent performance on the capital markets might suggest," it said.

"At the same time, we are well aware of the need to win back trust."

The bank said it won't pay a dividend for 2023, but forecast 2024 profit to be "significantly higher".

"However, the overall situation remains challenging and PBB expects prices in the US to decline further in the first six months of 2024, while price drops in Europe are likely to be more moderate, as in 2023," the bank said.

