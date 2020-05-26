German property groups LEG and TAG terminate merger discussions

FRANKFURT, May 26 (Reuters) - German property groups LEG Immobilien and TAG Immobilien have terminated their merger discussions over disagreement on valuation, LEG said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"No agreement could be reached particularly with regard to a possible exchange ratio. Against this backdrop, the two companies will not pursue the intended combination further", LEG said.

Reuters earlier reported that the firms had decided to halt their merger talks.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

