German producer prices see new record rise as energy costs soar

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices saw their highest-ever year-on-year rise in April as the Ukraine war pushes up energy prices, according to data released on Friday.

Producer prices of industrial products surged by 33.5% on the same month last year in Europe's largest economy, the Federal Statistical Office reported. Compared to March 2022, the increase was 2.8%, it added.

Energy prices as a whole were up 87.3% compared to April 2021, the office said, contributing this mainly to strong price increases of natural gas, which was up 154.8% on the same period last year.

(Reporting by Rachel More Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

