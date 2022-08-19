German producer prices see highest jump on record as energy costs bite

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - German producer prices in July saw their highest ever increases both year-on-year and month-on-month as energy costs continue to skyrocket due to the Ukraine war, according to data released on Friday.

German producer prices in July rose 37.2% compared with the same month last year and 5.3% compared with the previous month, said the Federal Statistical Office, which added that those were the largest jumps since it began the statistical survey in 1949.

Energy prices as a whole were up 105% compared with July 2021, due mainly to higher prices for natural gas - up 163.8% on the year - and electricity, up 125.4% on the year, it said.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

